Sunderland U23s 1 Norwich City U23s 1 – Idah on target again for young Canaries

PUBLISHED: 15:01 16 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:20 16 September 2018

Adam Idah fired City's U23s ahead at the Stadium of Light Picture: Ian Burt

Adam Idah’s fifth goal of the season was not enough to seal victory as Norwich City U23s took on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Anthony Spyrou fired just wide for City after seven minutes but soon after Ethan Robson struck a post for the hosts. A lively start continued with Spyrou spurning a fine chance before the Canaries had to scramble the ball of their line.

The deadlock was broken in the 29th minute after Adam Phillips picked out Spurou with a fine pass from the centre circle, who knocked the ball down in the box to allow Idah to poke home from close range.

The Black Cats levelled just before the break though when Jack Bainbridge slammed into the roof of the net at the back post. Idah hit the post in the second half but the game finished 1-1.

Next up for City’s U23s in Division Two of Premier League Two is a home game against Newcastle on Friday, being played at Colney at 2pm.

City U23s: McCracken, Kavnal, Ricaards, Odusina (C), Jones, Phillips (Payne 77), Power, Aransibia, Idah, Spyrou, Coley (Scully 90). Unused: Johnson (GK)

