City U23s set for Stadium of Light clash with Sunderland

Adam Idah has scored four goals for Norwich City U23s so far this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

The 49,000 capacity Stadium of Light awaits for Norwich City Under-23s this afternoon.

Matt Gill’s development squad take on Sunderland in their latest Premier League Two fixture, looking to get back to winning ways.

The young Canaries were beaten 3-1 by Wolves at Carrow Road at the end of last month, with former Canaries youth striker Benny Ashley-Seal scoring a hat-trick at Carrow Road, leaving them with two wins and two defeats in Division Two so far.

Young strikers Adam Idah and Anthony Spyrou have made a fine start to life at U23 level, with Republic of Ireland U19 international Idah scoring four and Essex-raised Spyrou grabbing three.

Sunderland lost their opening three PL2 games and have conceded 12 goals so far but did get back on track with a 2-1 home win over West Brom last time out. The Wearside fixture is a 12.30pm kick-off.

Next up for Gill’s squad is a home game against Newcastle on Friday, being played at Colney at 2pm.