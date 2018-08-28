Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s stirring 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough

PUBLISHED: 17:11 15 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:39 15 September 2018

Teemu Pukki rifled Norwich City to a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki rifled Norwich City to a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt delivers his verdict from Carrow Road

Moritz Leitner was deployed in a deeper role again for Middlesbrough's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdMoritz Leitner was deployed in a deeper role again for Middlesbrough's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

1. Riposte delivered

No doubt given the circumstances, not just the level of opponent but that pre-game hammer blow injury to talisman Grant Hanley, this was Norwich City’s seasonal high point to date.

The vibrancy, the bullish self-confidence was a joy to behold. Those Carrow Road home fans fed on slim rations gorged on the front foot football.

Norwich fully deserved their win, inflicting a first league defeat of the season on Tony Pulis’ men in the process.

The celebrations at the end felt like a release. Daniel Farke’s work has had plenty of scrutiny. This was a great day at the office for the German. The performance and the selections were spot on.

2. Wide boys

There was a moment in the first half when Max Aarons and Emi Buendia were weaving patterns tight to the Middlesbrough touchline.

Alex Tettey volleyed the chance over but with Onel Hernandez and Jamal Lewis offering energy and thrust on the opposite flank it underlined what Farke has at his disposal.

Youthful endeavour.

It might not be the right mix every game in the Championship, and with inexperience comes inconsistency, but it was the right message to send for the home fans who lapped up the ambition.

3. Lovely Leitner

The debate around the talented German midfielder has almost become a cottage industry in itself as Norwich struggle to harness genuine upward mobility.

Farke clearly rates his compatriot but finding a position that does not leave City vulnerable out of possession while also finding some real cutting edge at the opposite end has proved an elusive quest.

But these past two Championship contests have seen Leitner deployed in a deeper role. Alex Tettey has provided the muscle and with more time and space, Leitner has frankly looked a different player. Farke may have worked the oracle.

4. Marvellous Marco

The sight of Stiepermann in the starting line up and Jordan Rhodes on the bench sparked a predictable response in certain quarters.

Stiepermann’s Norwich career to date has been fitful and on the margins.

Not here. Operating in a central role behind Teemu Pukki, he showed his game intelligence with some composed passing and the physical ballast Farke was arguably looking for to counteract Boro’s approach.

The German inevitably tired in the second period but this was a performance to give plenty food for thought.

5. Shackles released?

After five points from the first six Championship tussles, plus Boro next up, it was perhaps understandable the focus was switching to the next three against the likes of Reading, QPR and Wigan.

Now City can head to Berkshire with a surge in confidence and belief.

If they can mix it with the Teessiders and come out the right side there is absolutely nothing to fear from the next three Championship games.

This time last season marked a great leap forward under Farke. Another is now within their collective grasp.

Related articles

Sport Most Read

Live: MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Middlesbrough – Canaries aiming to cause an upset

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has had two weeks to prepare for the Boro challenge Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: No thaw for Nelson Oliveira

Nelson Oliveira has not featured for Norwich City this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norwich City v Middlesbrough: The Lowdown

Norwich tried to knock Leeds out of their stride at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Wes’s quality was there for all to see’ – Canaries legend signs for Championship rivals

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan has signed for Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Spud Thornhill: Sometimes special players need a bit of patience from Canaries fans

Canaries legend Ian Crook was a top player who could sometimes test the patience of fans Picture: Archant library

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy