Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The Norwich City Debate: Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 11:01 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:01 03 September 2018

The traveling Norwich City fans enjoy their latest East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The traveling Norwich City fans enjoy their latest East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Michael Bailey answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discuss the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

For more exclusive Norwich City opinion and analysis, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

Sunday’s East Anglian derby saw the Canaries maintain their unbeaten run against Ipswich Town – but the game did little to comfort a sticky start for both clubs.

With the transfer window now shut until the new year and the first international break of the season upon us, there is no shortage of current City talking points.

Daniel Farke’s squad resume action on Saturday, September 15 with a visit from Tony Pulis’ big spending promotion contenders Middlesbrough (3pm).

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Bright sparks from City new boy Buendia before derby day intensity takes its toll

Emi Buendia started his first league game for City during the draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ‘You love that feeling and love to be hated’ – Why derby day brought out the best in Mo

Max Aarons is in pursuit of Moritz Leitner to celebrate Norwich City's equaliser at Portman Road: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

German target ‘surprised’ by Norwich City interest

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is interested in bringing Kingsley Schindler to Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gallery: 30 of the best images from City’s 1-1 derby day draw at Ipswich

Moritz Leitner celebrates his Portman Road equaliser for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy