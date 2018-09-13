Norwich City transfer rumours: Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones on his ‘mental torture’

Jordan Jones, right, has been watched by Norwich City, according to reports. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City target Jordan Jones has spoken of his “mental torture” during the last two transfer windows.

The Canaries have been linked with the 23-year-old Kilmarnock winger in each of the last two transfer windows whilst Rangers also reportedly failed with a bid in the summer.

Jones admitted he had been affected by the speculation around his future but insists that he is happy with life at Rugby Park.

“It does affect you. It is mental torture, really,” the Northern Ireland international told the Scottish Sun.

“You are getting told a lot of things and trying to concentrate on football but it is draining.

“Through those two transfer windows were two of the worst times in my life.

“But you just have to get back to your football as quickly as possible and let that side of the game take care of itself.”

Jones announced himself on the Scottish and international stages last season with a number of eye-catching performances. City have reportedly been keeping tabs on the player along with Rangers and Nottingham Forest.