German target 'surprised' by Norwich City interest

PUBLISHED: 10:40 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 03 September 2018

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is interested in bringing Kingsley Schindler to Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is interested in bringing Kingsley Schindler to Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City transfer target Kingsley Schindler intends to see out his contract with Bundlesliga 2 side Holstein Kiel.

Schindler had been interesting the Canaries this summer but the 25-year-old insisted over the weekend that he will honour his contract at Holstein Kiel, which runs out next summer.

“I decided a while ago to fulfil my contract with the KSV,” he said. “That’s why I was very surprised that I was recently connected with Norwich City again.”

MORE: Six things we learned from derby day

Earlier this summer Holstein Kiel boss Tim Walter insisted the player wouldn’t be sold amid interest from Hamburg.

“Of course, Kingsley Schindler would like to play in the Bundesliga, I understand that too,” said Walter, who lost last season’s top scorer and one-time City target Marvin Ducksch to Fortuna Dusseldorf this summer. “But the discussion about our players is over, that is not negotiable. Around this framework, we want to bring fresh blood, rejuvenate the squad purposefully.”

