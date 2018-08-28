Norwich City’s FIFA 19 player ratings revealed - who fares best?

Tim Krul is Norwich City's highest rated player on FIFA 19. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul is Norwich City’s best player.

That’s according to the latest rating on the FIFA computer game series.

A demo for the latest instalment, FIFA 19, was released on Thursday and we can reveal the Norwich City ratings.

The Dutch international, who joined on a free transfer this summer, tops the list with a rating of 75 with Timm Klose on 74 and City’s outcast striker Nelson Oliveira the third highest rated with a score of 73.

Of the signings this summer Moritz Leitner has a rating of 72 with Emi Buendia a point further back on 71 alongside Kenny McLean, who arrived from Aberdeen during the close season.

Perhaps the most surprising is that City’s highly-rated youngster Jamal Lewis, who broke into the first team last season, and is being keenly watched by Premier League clubs, only has a rating of 66, the same as Ben Godfrey and Carlton Morris. Matt Jarvis, who hasn’t played for the first team since May 2016, has a rating of 67.

Norwich’s lowest rated player is Max Aarons, who made his full City debut in the East Anglian derby earlier this month, with a score of 58.

City’s fastest rated player is Onel Hernandez with a pace score of 87 and an overall score of 70.

EA Sports have revealed the game’s top 100 players. Unsurprisingly, of the current day players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share the crown with 94. You can also play as ‘icons’, with Brazilian legend Pele having a ratings card of 98.

75 – Tim Krul

74 – Timm Klose

73 – Nelson Oliveira

72 – Tom Trybull, Moritz Leitner, Grant Hanley

71 – Emi Buendia, Mario Vrancic, Kenny McLean, Ivo Pinto, Christoph Zimmermann, Ben Marshall, Teemu Pukki, Alex Tettey.

70 – Onel Hernandez, Jordan Rhodes, Russell Martin

69 – Felix Passlack, Marco Stiepermann

68 – Michael McGovern

67 – Matt Jarvis

66 – Ben Godfrey, Carlton Morris, Jamal Lewis, Denis Srbeny

65 – Louis Thompson

63 – Todd Cantwell

60 – Aston Oxborough

58 – Max Aarons