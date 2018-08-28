Jamal Lewis plays full game as Northern Ireland win, Teemu Pukki scores another winner

Norwich City youngster Jamal Lewis takes on Israel's Sheran Yeini during North Ireland's friendly match at Windsor Park Picture: PA PA Wire

Young Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis played the full 90 minutes as Northern Ireland beat Israel 3-0 in a friendly at Windsor Park.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

City keeper Michael McGovern was also involved, playing the second half of what was a comfortable win.

Gavin Whyte needed less than two minutes of his debut to find the net as Michael O’Neill’s side dominated.

Whyte scored the third goal of the night moments after coming on as a substitute to add to first-half strikes from captain Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas.

It helped the hosts to a first win in four and a much-needed result after the frustration of Saturday’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League loss to Bosnia & Herzegovina in a match the Irish dominated.

Though they did not enjoy the same levels of possession or create as many chances, Northern Ireland did succeed in carving out clear openings - and then made them count.

It was not until Lewis’ blocked effort in the 10th minute that the hosts had a strike at goal. But after Moanes Dabour squandered a fine chance for Israel the visitors were punished by Davis’ 13th-minute opener.

Paddy McNair won a corner after an impressive burst down the right and the Middlesbrough man pulled he ball back for Davis to lash home from the edge of the area.

Five minutes before the break it was 2-0. George Saville sent in a deep ball from the left and Dallas was on hand to fire in at the back post.

That set up a more comfortable second half for the hosts and one that was highlighted by Whyte’s instant impact as a substitute. He had been on the pitch less than two minutes when he scored his first international goal, pouncing on a rebound after a shot from fellow fellow substitute Conor Washington had been saved.

Meanwhile City striker Teemu Pukki maintained his excellent start to the season with another winner for Finland in Turku.

He netted in the 12th minute to secure a 1-0 victory for the Finns against Estonia in Nations League Group C 2.

Pukki also scored his country’s goal in their 1-0 win over Hungary at the weekend, and has now netted five times in all competitions, having scored three for the Canaries since his summer move.