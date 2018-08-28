Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Russell Martin leaves Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 15:02 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:02 31 August 2018

Russell Martin has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Russell Martin has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Russell Martin has been released by Norwich City on transfer deadline day.

The long-serving former club captain’s departure was formally announced by the club on Friday afternoon - ending his nine-year association with the club is over.

Martin was signed by former City boss Paul Lambert, initially on loan, from Peterborough United, in November, 2009, the deal being made permanent two months later.

City tweeted: ‘Norwich City can confirm that Russell Martin’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent. Thanks for the memories, Russ!’

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: What does transfer deadline day hold for Norwich City?

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Live: Deadline Day Live: Final chance for Norwich City to fine tune their squad

Will sporting director Stuart Webber,left, and head coach Daniel Farke be busy on deadline day? Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

England calling for Max Aarons

Max Aarons has earned an England call up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norwich City will play Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke gives City's travelling fans the thumbs up at Cardiff in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy