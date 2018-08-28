Breaking News

Russell Martin leaves Norwich City

Russell Martin has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Russell Martin has been released by Norwich City on transfer deadline day.

The long-serving former club captain’s departure was formally announced by the club on Friday afternoon - ending his nine-year association with the club is over.

Martin was signed by former City boss Paul Lambert, initially on loan, from Peterborough United, in November, 2009, the deal being made permanent two months later.

City tweeted: ‘Norwich City can confirm that Russell Martin’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent. Thanks for the memories, Russ!’