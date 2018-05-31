Search

Ex-Norwich City star Wes Hoolahan being chased by Oxford United

PUBLISHED: 11:55 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:55 26 August 2018

Wes Hoolahan - could he be on his way to Oxford United? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wes Hoolahan - could he be on his way to Oxford United? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wes Hoolahan has been lined with a move to League One Oxford United.

The Norwich City legend, who left Carrow Road in the summer, is a free agent – and Oxford boss Karl Robinson has admitted that contact has been made.

“I need a midfielder still,” he said. “I do have two in mind who are out of contract and hopefully we can speak to them.

“I don’t mind telling you there’s the likes of Wes Hoolahan out there. I’m sure he would light the place up.

“We’ve made contact and we’re just waiting to see what comes back. Even though he’s 36, he’s unbelievable, as fit as you can get.

“There are players out there who we can roll the dice with.

“There are two players we’re looking to have a conversation with and now we can open talks with us not being bottom of the league. It doesn’t half help.”

Hoolahan has also been linked with a move to Fleetwod Town.

