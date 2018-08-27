Opinion

Jack Reeve: Defeat to Leeds was a tipping point and it’s time to look at Farke’s position

Daniel Farke's Norwich City were well beaten by Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

How much time do you give a project to transition from the old way of working to the new one?

It’s the million dollar question that would have been stirring around the majority of Norwich City fans’ heads for some time now. However I think we may have come to a conclusion and it doesn’t make pretty reading for Daniel Farke.

I’ve been fully behind Farke’s work and been patient, I’ve sat through turgid 0-0 draws at Carrow Road and walked out saying ‘well, just wait until he has his own squad’ or ‘the opposition never came here to win’ and endless more excuses along those lines. Walking out of the stadium last Saturday after the crushing to Leeds I have no excuses left.

The difference to Alex Neil is I think Farke still has the backing of his players, unlike Neil who’d appeared to have lost the dressing room for some time before his departure.

Farke has lost a crucial part of his support network, the fans.

It was fascinating speaking to many of my close friends on Saturday, and the day after the Leeds defeat, to see how they felt about our leader.

They’ve all been behind him all the way and desperately want it to work, however all of them admitted to me that they felt there was no way back now. I’ve seen many managers come and go over my time and the common theme I’ve always noticed is once you lose the support of your biggest fans, it’s game over, there’s no way back.

We all know the qualities Marcelo Bielsa’s squad possess and we all knew that Saturday was going to be a tough challenge. The way in which we fell to defeat was hugely disappointing.

There wasn’t even an attempt to change the game, we fell behind and seemingly were okay with being second best, almost like we accepted we were going to lose. Is that how far we have fallen?

I actually think the transfer business conducted by Farke and Stuart Webber over the summer was promising, huge credit has to go to Webber and Steve Stone for the fantastic work they have implemented to make sure the long term sustainability of this football club remains. I’m also very aware Farke lost a few of his better players, I’m also aware that Farke has now had three transfer windows to get his own team together and implement his own philosophy, I’m yet to see an improvement and that’s a worry.

This week will be fascinating to follow, a 600-mile round trip in the regionalised Carabao Cup followed up by the small matter of an East Anglian Derby. Don’t hate me for saying this, but this Sunday’s game is all set up for an Ipswich win. Despite Paul Hurst’s hopeless start at Portman Road the Tractor Boys still seem to have their heads held high, mainly due to the fact they’ve played more football under Hurst than the whole McCarthy era, I’m sure City fans can sympathise with that logic having had to sit through Hughton’s football for some time.

With that being said, sometimes you have to experience some real lows in football to wake up and smell the coffee. I’m sure if Farke stayed in charge we’d plod to a mid-table finish again, but is that really what we want? Anything lower than a play-off push this season should be seen as disappointment, and after the distinct lack of improvement over the past season and a bit, do you really see things changing now?

Please prove me wrong Daniel, but for me, it’s game over for you.