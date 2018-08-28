Search

Who Norwich City are playing in the third round of the League Cup

PUBLISHED: 19:25 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:25 30 August 2018

Norwich City have learned their Carabao Cup third round opponents.

Norwich City have learned their Carabao Cup third round opponents. Picture: Archant

Archant

Norwich City will face Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The match will be played at Adams Park in High Wycombe.

The third round matches are due to take place in the week beginning September 24.

Wycombe reached round three after beating Forest Green 4-3 on penalties.

They also took spot kicks to overcome Northampton in the first round.

City blazed their way to the third round thanks to an impressive 3-1 win at Premier League new boys Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

A Dennis Srbeny brace and a first professional goal from Max Aarons sealed the Canaries’ safe passage against Neil Warnock’s men.

In the previous round two late goals finally saw off the challenge of League Two Stevenage. Marco Stipermann had put City in front but Jimmy Ball’s free kick just before half-time put the Hertfordshire-based side back on level terms. A fortunate Christoph Zimmermann strike put City back in front before Teemu Pukki’s smart finish put a gloss on the scoreline.

City have enjoyed relative success in the competition recently, making the fourth round of the competition in five of the last six seasons.

They almost caused a famous upset against Arsenal at this stage last season before Gunners youngster Eddie Nketiah broke their hearts.

City have not lost at home in the competition since December 2012 when returning boss Paul Lambert won 4-1 with Aston Villa in the quarter final of the competition.

Topic Tags:

