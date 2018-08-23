Gallery

25 of the best images from City’s victory over Preston

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s season was kick-started by a 2-0 home win over Preston last night – and now you can re-live the victory with some of our favourite images from the game.

A first Championship victory was secured after Teemu Pukki rode to the rescue with a fine finish in the 80th minute and Alex Tettey smashed home another seven minutes later.

A drab first half had finished 0-0, with City keeper Tim Krul making a vital save to deny Lukas Nmecha and Mo Leitner firing over tamely for the hosts just before the break.

Krul was again needed soon after half-time, denying a Callum Robinson header and the same player smashed against the bar in the 72nd minute after loose play from Tettey.

But it was Pukki with a classy left-footed striker finish, after a fine dart forward from Jamal Lewis, which spark Carrow Road into life before Tettey put the icing on the cake.

Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

• Take a look at more images from the game below

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A big smile from Daniel Farke as he greets Preston counterpart Alex Neil before kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images A big smile from Daniel Farke as he greets Preston counterpart Alex Neil before kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki tries to get past Preston's Ben Pearson Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Teemu Pukki tries to get past Preston's Ben Pearson Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki in aerial action Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Teemu Pukki in aerial action Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Marshall misses the target with a free-kick Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ben Marshall misses the target with a free-kick Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Darnell Fisher keeps a close eye on City dangerman Onel Hernandez Darnell Fisher keeps a close eye on City dangerman Onel Hernandez

Timm Klose heads for goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Timm Klose heads for goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner rues a missed chance Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Moritz Leitner rues a missed chance Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner of Norwich and Teemu Pukki of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Moritz Leitner of Norwich and Teemu Pukki of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Timm Klose of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Timm Klose of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ivo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End clash during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ivo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End clash during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Callum Robinson of Preston North End and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Callum Robinson of Preston North End and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alan Browne of Preston North End and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Alan Browne of Preston North End and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alexander Tettey of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Alexander Tettey of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Declan Rudd of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Declan Rudd of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Louis Moult of Preston North End tries an overhead kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Louis Moult of Preston North End tries an overhead kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alexander Tettey of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Alexander Tettey of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Emiliano Buendia of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ivo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ivo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jamal Lewis of Norwich and Darnell Fisher of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Jamal Lewis of Norwich and Darnell Fisher of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki fired home City's first goal against Preston, beating former Norwich keeper Declan Rudd with a fine finish Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Teemu Pukki fired home City's first goal against Preston, beating former Norwich keeper Declan Rudd with a fine finish Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images