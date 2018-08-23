Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

25 of the best images from City’s victory over Preston

23 August, 2018 - 07:01
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s season was kick-started by a 2-0 home win over Preston last night – and now you can re-live the victory with some of our favourite images from the game.

A first Championship victory was secured after Teemu Pukki rode to the rescue with a fine finish in the 80th minute and Alex Tettey smashed home another seven minutes later.

A drab first half had finished 0-0, with City keeper Tim Krul making a vital save to deny Lukas Nmecha and Mo Leitner firing over tamely for the hosts just before the break.

Krul was again needed soon after half-time, denying a Callum Robinson header and the same player smashed against the bar in the 72nd minute after loose play from Tettey.

But it was Pukki with a classy left-footed striker finish, after a fine dart forward from Jamal Lewis, which spark Carrow Road into life before Tettey put the icing on the cake.

Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

• Take a look at more images from the game below

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesChristoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A big smile from Daniel Farke as he greets Preston counterpart Alex Neil before kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesA big smile from Daniel Farke as he greets Preston counterpart Alex Neil before kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki tries to get past Preston's Ben Pearson Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTeemu Pukki tries to get past Preston's Ben Pearson Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki in aerial action Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTeemu Pukki in aerial action Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Marshall misses the target with a free-kick Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBen Marshall misses the target with a free-kick Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Darnell Fisher keeps a close eye on City dangerman Onel HernandezDarnell Fisher keeps a close eye on City dangerman Onel Hernandez

Timm Klose heads for goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTimm Klose heads for goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner rues a missed chance Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMoritz Leitner rues a missed chance Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner of Norwich and Teemu Pukki of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMoritz Leitner of Norwich and Teemu Pukki of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Timm Klose of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTimm Klose of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ivo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End clash during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesIvo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End clash during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Callum Robinson of Preston North End and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesCallum Robinson of Preston North End and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alan Browne of Preston North End and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesAlan Browne of Preston North End and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alexander Tettey of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesAlexander Tettey of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Declan Rudd of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesDeclan Rudd of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Louis Moult of Preston North End tries an overhead kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesLouis Moult of Preston North End tries an overhead kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alexander Tettey of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesAlexander Tettey of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesEmiliano Buendia of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ivo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesIvo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jamal Lewis of Norwich and Darnell Fisher of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesJamal Lewis of Norwich and Darnell Fisher of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki fired home City's first goal against Preston, beating former Norwich keeper Declan Rudd with a fine finish Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTeemu Pukki fired home City's first goal against Preston, beating former Norwich keeper Declan Rudd with a fine finish Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Preston North End Manager Alex Neil shake hands at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Preston North End Manager Alex Neil shake hands at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Updated: Norwich City legend Grant Holt quits

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke insists Klose was not saying goodbye to the Carrow Road faithful

Timm Klose looked to be emotional at the end of City's win over Preston, as doubts over his Canaries future persist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Farke sweating on fitness of captain for Leeds United clash

Grant Hanley is an injury doubt for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘I think they are all ready to step in’ – but Tettey knows who has final say on Norwich City load come Leeds

Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Tettey may have had a shocker but those booing City’s stalwart should be ashamed

Alex Tettey in action for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy