No Tettey, no party – but what’s your favourite moment from City’s long-serving midfielder?

PUBLISHED: 13:26 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:32 23 August 2018

Alex Tettey turns to celebrate his strike against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alex Tettey turns to celebrate his strike against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

When Alex Tettey scores, Norwich City win – but which of the battling midfielder’s top Canaries moments is your favourite?

Tettey scored his seventh City goal, during his 181st appearance, to wrap up a 2-0 Championship win over Preston at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

It was the 32-year-old’s first goal in two-and-a-half years but maintained his record of only scoring during victories since his move from French club Rennes for a reported fee of around £3million in 2012.

He did however admit it had come after a rather shaky performance.

MORE: Tettey finds little consolation in stunning Canaries strike

Former Norway international Tettey also scored on his City debut back in 2012, against Doncaster Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesFormer Norway international Tettey also scored on his City debut back in 2012, against Doncaster Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Canaries stalwart scored on his debut all the way back in September 2012, thumping home from the edge of the box to secure a 1-0 home win over Doncaster in the League Cup third round.

His most spectacular strike also came at Carrow Road, scoring a brilliant 25-yard volley in front of the River End during a 2-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.

His third goal was also from outside the box, thumping home a low drive to seal a 3-0 Championship win over Watford at Carrow Road in August 2014.

A few weeks later goal number four followed, from inside the box this time, firing under the Brentford keeper during a 3-0 win at Griffin Park in the Championship.

Tettey's wonder striker against Sunderland is one of his best moments as a Norwich player Picture: Chris Radburn/PA WireTettey's wonder striker against Sunderland is one of his best moments as a Norwich player Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The fifth was particularly memorable – going down as one of the most famous toe-pokes in City history. The former Norway international scoring the goal that earned a 2-1 win at Manchester United, beating David de Gea to ensure a first win at Old Trafford in 26 years.

Just a couple of weeks later he was it again, steering home a left-footed shot into the top-left corner in front of the Barclay after being teed up by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, to grab a 1-0 home win over Southampton in the Premier League in January 2016.

It was a two-and-a-half year wait for the next goal though, with the 32-year-old thumping home against Preston at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening.

• Watch Tettey’s goals below and vote for your favourite in our poll above

Tettey's late strike secured a 2-0 win over Alex Neil's North End team at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTettey's late strike secured a 2-0 win over Alex Neil's North End team at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images






Alex Tettey celebrates his goal against Sunderland Picture: Chris Radburn/PAAlex Tettey celebrates his goal against Sunderland Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

Tettey scored as City beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in December 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTettey scored as City beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in December 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Goal maker Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe is thanked by Tettey after victory over Southampton in January 2016 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesGoal maker Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe is thanked by Tettey after victory over Southampton in January 2016 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

