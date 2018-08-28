Video

Watch: Canaries loanee wins Exeter’s goal of the month award for fine League Two strike

Tristan Abrahams has won Exeter's goal of the month award for August Picture: Nigel French/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City youngster Tristan Abrahams as won Exeter City’s goal of the month competition for August.

The 19-year-old is spending the season with Exeter and made a fine start to his time in Devon, coming off the bench and scoring on his debut.

The former Leyton Orient man came on in the 64th minute with the Grecians leading Carlisle 2-1 at St James Park and made sure of the victory with a thumping finish into the top-right corner.

Abrahams is yet to add to his tally in League Two, making a further six appearances but only two starts for Matt Taylor’s side so far.

He did however score one of the penalties as Exeter knocked Ipswich out of the Carabao Cup in the first round, as the Championship club were beaten 4-2 in a shootout.

The Canaries prospect did start against Premier League opposition last week though, playing the opening 70 minutes as Exeter were beaten 2-0 at Fulham in the second round of the cup competition.

Exeter are ninth in the fourth tier after picking up 10 points from their opening six league games.

Abrahams is under contract at Norwich until the end of this season, but City do have the option of a further 12 months. He was signed from Orient in July 2017 and scored nine goals in 27 games for the Canaries’ under-23s during his first season with the club.

