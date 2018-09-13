Opinion

Poll result: Momentum makes Max the main man for Canaries

Max Aarons of Norwich clears the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He’s just earned his first England youth caps and now Max Aarons deserves to retain his Norwich City starting spot.

That’s the view of Canaries fans taking part in our latest online poll, asking who should start at right-back when City return to action against Middlesbrough.

Tony Pulis’ side will arrive in Norfolk level on points with leaders Leeds after a fine start to the Championship season but that has not deterred City supporters from backing the 18-year-old.

The more experienced Ivo Pinto missed the 1-1 derby draw at Ipswich ahead of the international break and summer signings Ben Marshall and Felix Passlack have also featured – but the England Under-19 international is the man of the moment, ahead of a possible Carrow Road senior debut.

POLL RESULT

Who should start at right-back for City against Boro?

Max Aarons – 66pc

Ben Marshall – 5pc

Felix Passlack – 6pc

Ivo Pinto – 23pc

*over 1,200 voters (correct at the time of writing)