Poll result: Momentum makes Max the main man for Canaries
He’s just earned his first England youth caps and now Max Aarons deserves to retain his Norwich City starting spot.
That’s the view of Canaries fans taking part in our latest online poll, asking who should start at right-back when City return to action against Middlesbrough.
Tony Pulis’ side will arrive in Norfolk level on points with leaders Leeds after a fine start to the Championship season but that has not deterred City supporters from backing the 18-year-old.
The more experienced Ivo Pinto missed the 1-1 derby draw at Ipswich ahead of the international break and summer signings Ben Marshall and Felix Passlack have also featured – but the England Under-19 international is the man of the moment, ahead of a possible Carrow Road senior debut.
POLL RESULT
Who should start at right-back for City against Boro?
Max Aarons – 66pc
Ben Marshall – 5pc
Felix Passlack – 6pc
Ivo Pinto – 23pc
*over 1,200 voters (correct at the time of writing)