Poll: Who should start at right-back for City against Boro?

From left, Max Aarons, Ivo Pinto, Ben Marshall and Felix Passlack are competing for Norwich City's right-back spot Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Who should start at right-back for Norwich City in Saturday’s tough home fixture against high-flying Middlesbrough? Let us know in our latest Canaries poll.

Should it be 18-year-old Max Aarons? The academy product has emerged in recent weeks after two appearances in the Carabao Cup, earning his first Championship appearances ahead of the current international break.

The teen earned the trust of head coach Daniel Farke to start amid the intensity of derby day and kept his head above water during the 1-1 draw at Portman Road, playing the full 90 minutes.

Aarons has since been away with the England U19s and played all of a 2-1 friendly win in Belgium on Monday, having made a late appearance as a substitute during a 4-1 win over the Netherlands last Wednesday.

Will the former Luton Town trainee keep his place against joint leaders Boro though?

He faces competition from the experienced Ivo Pinto – with the Portuguese 28-year-old having missed the game at Ipswich – as well as summer signings Ben Marshall and Felix Passlack.

Although Pinto’s absence has not yet been explained, the former Dinamo Zagreb man has had hamstring troubles so far this season.

However, with 93 City appearances to his name the speedy full-back would still seem the safest option against in-form Boro.

Marshall was signed on the back of a successful loan at Millwall last season, scoring three goals and setting up another five as a winger.

He was tried at right-back in the early stages of this season but looks better suited to a wing-back role then as a traditional full-back.

While Borussia Dortmund loanee Passlack has so far made just two appearances, in the Carabao Cup wins over Stevenage and Cardiff, starting on the right with Aarons at left-back.

The Germany Under-21 international looks bright going forward but is yet to be involved in a matchday squad in the league, leaving the 20-year-old on the fringes.

Farke could decide to switch to a three-at-the-back formation against Tony Pulis’s promotion hopefuls, but the same players are still likely to be vying for the right wing-back role if that is the case.

So who do you think should get the nod? Cast your vote in the poll above