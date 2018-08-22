Former Canaries loanee set for Championship return with Blackburn

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 23 August 2018

Former Norwich loanee Harrison Reed is reportedly close to joining Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Former Norwich loanee Harrison Reed is reportedly close to joining Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Harrison Reed is reportedly set for a loan return to the Championship.

The former Norwich City loanee is reportedly close to joining Blackburn Rovers as he remains surplus to requirements at Southampton.

Reed made 43 appearances in all competitions while with the Canaries last season, scoring once, but failed to establish himself in central midfield.

The 23-year-old spent much of the second half of his loan covering for the injured Ivo Pinto at right-back, where his tenacity saw him prove to be a decent option for Daniel Farke.

A return to City has never looked on the cards and HITC Sport claim Reed is on his way to Blackburn, who were promoted as League One runners-up last season.

Reed has not featured in either of Southampton’s matchday squads in the Premier League under Mark Hughes so far this season and HITC report that Rovers have beaten off interest from other Championship clubs to secure his signing.

The former England Under-20 international is under contract with Saints until 2021 and has made 29 appearances for the south-coast club since graduating from their academy system.

