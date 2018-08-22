Search

Video

Watch highlights of Norwich City’s 2-0 victory over Preston

PUBLISHED: 12:01 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:01 23 August 2018

Teemu Pukki fired Norwich ahead against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki fired Norwich ahead against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Fine finishes from Teemu Pukki and Alex Tettey kick-started Norwich City’s season last night – and now you can re-live those vital goals by watching highlights from the game.

The Canaries needed Tim Krul to make important stops from Lukas Nmecha and Louis Moult, and were thankful to see a Callum Robinson shot bounce clear of goal after clattering the crossbar.

But a low left-footed strike from Finland international Pukki, after being teed up by Jamal Lewis, in the 80th minute broke the deadlock and Tettey crashed home a second from the edge of the box to make sure of the win.

It was a first victory of the Championship season for Daniel Farke’s team, sweeping aside some early-season nerves after two defeats and a draw from their opening three fixtures.

The three points have released the pressure and moved City up to 15th in the early standings ahead of the visit of leaders Leeds to Carrow Road on Saturday.

• Watch highlights of the game above

