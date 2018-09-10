LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Pukki power, keeper questions and Boro

Norwich forward Teemu Pukki was on target for Finland at the weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, as we discuss the international break action and look ahead to the Canaries’ return to Championship duty against Middlesbrough.

Daniel Farke’s team went into the break on the back of a 1-1 draw at Ipswich which stretched the Canaries’ derby run to 11 games against their fiercest rivals.

City sit 17th in the table with five points from six games ahead of Saturday’s game against Boro at Carrow Road, kicking off a busy period of seven games in three weeks.

Canaries correspondents Paddy Davitt, David Freezer and Mark Armstrong discussed international action for Teemu Pukki, Jamal Lewis and Michael McGovern, and looked at how Farke can approach the Boro game.

