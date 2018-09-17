Video

Norwich City loan watch: Jaiyesimi grabs goal and assist during Yeovil romp

Diallang Jaiyesimi scored his second goal of the season for Yeovil at the weekend Picture: Simon Galloway/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City youngster Diallang Jaiyesimi played a key role in a comfortable 6-0 win for Yeovil in League Two, scoring once and setting up another.

The 20-year-old forward teed up Yoann Arquin for the opener at Newport and also headed home the third from close range, after an Arquin shot had been saved and the ball had looped into the air.

It was Jaiyesimi’s second of the season as Yeovil extended their unbeaten run to six games. Tristan Abrahams was an unused substitute as Exeter won 2-1 at Mansfield in the fourth tier.

City forward Yanic Wildschut came on in the 35th minute as Bolton were beaten 2-1 at home by QPR in the Championship and left-back James Husband played all of a 1-1 League One draw with Accrington as Fleetwood extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

Steven Naismith followed up his midweek goal for Scotland with the winner as Hearts won 1-0 at Motherwell in the Premiership, taking his tally to nine in 11 so far this season.

Mason Bloomfield was not involved as Hamilton lost 1-0 at Livingston, with former Canaries player and coach making it three wins from three since taking over as manager.

Marcel Franke played all of a 1-1 draw for Darmstadt at home to Sandhausen, keeping them third in the German second tier, but Savvas Mourgos came off at half-time as Dordrecht lost 2-0 at home to Twente in the Dutch second tier.

• You can watch Jaiyesimi’s goal (shirt number 14) for Yeovil above