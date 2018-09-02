Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City loan watch: Injury scare for Raggett at Rotherham, as Franke scores Darmstadt winner

PUBLISHED: 11:47 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:47 03 September 2018

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Sean Raggett is hoping the knee injury picked up while in action for loan club Rotherham ‘isn’t too serious’.

The Norwich City centre-back limped off after 20 minutes of the Millers’ 1-0 defeat at Wigan in the Championship on Saturday, needing treatment after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf awkwardly when making a clearance.

After the game Rotherham boss Paul Warne could only say the injury was “not good” before it was properly assessed but Raggett took to Twitter to provide a further update.

He wrote: “Disappointing result we know we can do better, also thanks for the messages hoping my injury isn’t too serious.”

Elsewhere in the second tier, Yainc Wildschut played the opening hour of Bolton’s 2-2 draw at Preston, helping Wanderers bounce back from 2-0 down before half-time against Alex Neil side – although the Dutchman’s poor pass led to North End’s opener.

Auswärtssieg #mf28 @svdarmstadt1898

A post shared by Marcel Franke / 28 (@marcel_franke28) on

City left-back James Husband banked another 90 minutes in League One, helping Fleetwood win 2-1 at home against Bradford, earning Joey Barton’s first victory at Highbury despite having a man sent off before half-time.

In League Two, Canaries striker Tristan Abrahams was handed his first league start for Exeter but came off in the 52nd minute of a 3-0 home defeat to high-flying Lincoln City.

Diallang Jaiyesimi kept his starting place for Yeovil and played 66 minutes of a 1-0 win at Grimsby, coming off before the winning goal was scored.

Steven Naismith scored a first half hat-trick as Hearts won 4-1 at home against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, taking his tally to seven goals in eight games this season. The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract and not expected to return to Norwich.

City striker Mason Bloomfield was an unused substitute as Hamilton were beaten 2-1 at home by St Johnstone.

Over in Germany, Marcel Franke was the hero for Darmstadt on Sunday, heading home the only goal in the 11th minute of a 1-0 win at Heidenheim in Bundesliga II.

The centre-back has helped his loan club win four of their opening five games to sit second in the early standings, keeping clean sheets in all four of the wins. The 25-year-old is with Darmstadt for the season, who have an option to buy him agreed as well.

While in Holland, midfielder Savvas Mourgos played the opening 68 minutes of Dordrecht’s 1-0 loss at NEC Nijmegen in the second tier on Friday.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

German target ‘surprised’ by Norwich City interest

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is interested in bringing Kingsley Schindler to Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Bright sparks from City new boy Buendia before derby day intensity takes its toll

Emi Buendia started his first league game for City during the draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ‘You love that feeling and love to be hated’ – Why derby day brought out the best in Mo

Max Aarons is in pursuit of Moritz Leitner to celebrate Norwich City's equaliser at Portman Road: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gallery: 30 of the best images from City’s 1-1 derby day draw at Ipswich

Moritz Leitner celebrates his Portman Road equaliser for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy