Norwich City loan watch: Injury scare for Raggett at Rotherham, as Franke scores Darmstadt winner

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Sean Raggett is hoping the knee injury picked up while in action for loan club Rotherham ‘isn’t too serious’.

Disappointing result today we know we can do better, also thanks for the messages hoping my injury isn't too serious ⚽️ — Sean Raggett (@SeanRaggett) September 1, 2018

The Norwich City centre-back limped off after 20 minutes of the Millers’ 1-0 defeat at Wigan in the Championship on Saturday, needing treatment after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf awkwardly when making a clearance.

After the game Rotherham boss Paul Warne could only say the injury was “not good” before it was properly assessed but Raggett took to Twitter to provide a further update.

He wrote: “Disappointing result we know we can do better, also thanks for the messages hoping my injury isn’t too serious.”

Elsewhere in the second tier, Yainc Wildschut played the opening hour of Bolton’s 2-2 draw at Preston, helping Wanderers bounce back from 2-0 down before half-time against Alex Neil side – although the Dutchman’s poor pass led to North End’s opener.

Auswärtssieg #mf28 @svdarmstadt1898 A post shared by Marcel Franke / 28 (@marcel_franke28) on Sep 2, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

City left-back James Husband banked another 90 minutes in League One, helping Fleetwood win 2-1 at home against Bradford, earning Joey Barton’s first victory at Highbury despite having a man sent off before half-time.

In League Two, Canaries striker Tristan Abrahams was handed his first league start for Exeter but came off in the 52nd minute of a 3-0 home defeat to high-flying Lincoln City.

Diallang Jaiyesimi kept his starting place for Yeovil and played 66 minutes of a 1-0 win at Grimsby, coming off before the winning goal was scored.

Steven Naismith scored a first half hat-trick as Hearts won 4-1 at home against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, taking his tally to seven goals in eight games this season. The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract and not expected to return to Norwich.

City striker Mason Bloomfield was an unused substitute as Hamilton were beaten 2-1 at home by St Johnstone.

Over in Germany, Marcel Franke was the hero for Darmstadt on Sunday, heading home the only goal in the 11th minute of a 1-0 win at Heidenheim in Bundesliga II.

The centre-back has helped his loan club win four of their opening five games to sit second in the early standings, keeping clean sheets in all four of the wins. The 25-year-old is with Darmstadt for the season, who have an option to buy him agreed as well.

While in Holland, midfielder Savvas Mourgos played the opening 68 minutes of Dordrecht’s 1-0 loss at NEC Nijmegen in the second tier on Friday.