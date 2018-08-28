Search

Video

Watch: Our writers discuss all the latest Canaries issues during the international break

PUBLISHED: 14:26 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:26 07 September 2018

Angus Gunn had to settle for a place on the bench during Thursday night's England U21 game at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

It may be an international break but there was still plenty to be discussed when Norwich City fans put the questions to our Canaries correspondents this lunchtime.

Paddy Davitt and David Freezer were taking questions and comments from City supporters on The Pink Un Facebook page, ahead of a fallow weekend in Championship terms.

There are still several Norwich players set for international action though, with Carrow Road having hosted the England U21s on Thursday night.

The performance of former City star James Maddison during that 0-0 qualifying draw with the Netherlands was among the topics covered, as was Angus Gunn’s future after he was left on the bench by Aidy Boothroyd.

The potential for Canaries legends Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin to join rivals West Brom was also covered, as both free agents train with the Baggies.

Nelson Oliveira’s potential reintegration into Daniel Farke’s squad was also discussed, ahead of another busy period which will bring seven games in three weeks for the Canaries.

• You can catch up with our latest live Q&A above

