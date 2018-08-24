Farke insists Klose was not saying goodbye to the Carrow Road faithful

Timm Klose looked to be emotional at the end of City's win over Preston, as doubts over his Canaries future persist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Timm Klose was not saying goodbye to the Carrow Road faithful after Norwich City’s pressure-relieving win over Preston, Daniel Farke insists.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Switzerland international defender walked around the whole pitch thanking supporters in each stand after the 2-0 victory, following speculation linking him with a Bundesliga return.

With reports in Germany suggesting the 30-year-old is interested in joining Hannover, the Canaries are said to be holding out for around £3m for Klose, who is in the final year of his contract.

“No, it’s perhaps that we have to wait so long for a win,” City’s head coach said, when asked if Klose was saying his goodbyes.

“Normally when we win the game he spends lots of time on the pitch, I think he was also relieved and happy that he was there because I think in general Timm has played this season so far without any mistakes and he was really solid in his performance.

“I was really pleased that he and also the whole last row in the defence were able to be there with a clean sheet – and I think he was pretty pleased.”

MORE: Daniel Farke on Timm Klose’s future and links to Dijon striker

Farke also confirmed that Ivo Pinto had to come off due to stomach cramps in the 74th minute of the Carrow Road success as he was ‘really uncomfortable’ following illness, but said the right-back should be okay for the visit of league leaders Leeds on Saturday.

The German coach was also pleased to get Argentine attacker Emi Buendia up and running, coming on in the 66th minute and contributing some exciting moments on his debut, including going close to opening the scoring.

“To be honest it was a bit risky to bring him on for the last 30 minutes of such a physical game because we got the feeling that he needs a bit of time to feel prepared,” Farke continued.

“But I got the feeling that luck is with the brave and after 60 minutes I wanted to change a bit and brought him in. For 10 or 15 minutes he wasn’t so perfect and I got the feeling we had to change his role a bit and bring him to the number 10 position and he was there with some really nice movements and nice touches.

“We saw some glimpses of why we were greedy to sign him and I think in general it’s important that’s he’s had his first appearance – and there is much more to come from him.”