Norwich City international round-up: Pukki scores Finland winner, with Lewis in action for Northern Ireland

Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis, right, in Northern Ireland action against Bosnia Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire. PA Wire

Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki maintained his good start to the season with a fine winning goal for Finland at the weekend.

GOAL!



A flying start from the Finns as Pukki beats his man and fires home. They lead Hungary.



Watch now on Sky Sports Football red button or follow: https://t.co/BRSU9zmtXr pic.twitter.com/pVeL1GfZef — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 8, 2018

The summer signing scored his four goal of the campaign in all competition, after scoring three for the Canaries since signing on a free transfer from Danish side Brondby.

The former Celtic and Schalke attacker notched his 13th goal on the international stage when winning his 64th cap for the Finns, sealing a 1-0 home win over Hungary in their Uefa Nations League Group C2 opener.

Pukki used his pace to power into the right channel and cut on to his left foot to calmly roll home from 10 yards in just the seventh minute, scoring the only goal of the game in Tampere.

The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes and could be in action again on Tuesday night, when Finland take on Estonia in the Nations League in Turku (7.45pm).

Elsewhere on Saturday, Canaries left-back Jamal Lewis won his second Northern Ireland cap, playing all of a 2-1 defeat to Bosnia & Herzegovina in Belfast.

There was no action for keeper Michael McGovern though, with Leeds youngster Bailey Peacock-Farrell wearing the number one shirt.

Michael O’Neill’s side are back in action at Windsor Park on Tuesday night when they host Israel in a friendly (7.45pm).

City defender Timm Klose remained on the bench as Switzerland thrashed Iceland 6-0 in St Gallen in their Group A2 Nations League opener.

The centre-back will be hoping for a chance on Tuesday though when the Swiss take on England in a friendly in Leicester (8pm), as he looks to add to his 16 caps.

There was also youth action for two Canaries players on Saturday, Atli Barkarson and Isak Thorvaldsson starting a 1-0 friendly defeat to Albania. They play the same opponents again on Monday afternoon.

It was a similar story on Sunday for striker Adam Idah, starting for the Republic of Ireland U19s in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Wales in Longford. The teams meet again Galway on Tuesday (12pm).

This evening full-back Max Aarons will be hoping to win his first England U19 cap, during a friendly in Belgium (6pm), having been an unused substitute during a 4-1 friendly win over the Netherlands at St George’s Park on Saturday.