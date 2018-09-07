International duty: Lewis, Klose and Pukki among City players set for Nations League action

Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki is away with Finland Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

International action gets under way for Norwich City’s on-duty players on Saturday afternoon.

Left-back Jamal Lewis and back-up goalkeeper Michael McGovern are both in the Northern Ireland squad for a Uefa Nations League opener against Bosnia & Herzegovina (2pm).

Lewis is hoping to win his second cap during the Group B3 game at Windsor Park, after missing summer friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica to rest injury issues but McGovern may lose the number one shirt.

The 35-year-old is established for his country, with 28 caps to his name, but youngster Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been impressing for Championship leaders Leeds and is also being pursued by England.

Canaries forward Teemu Pukki is back in Finland for a Group C2 game against Hungary in Tampere (5pm UK time). The summer signing is looking to add to his 62 caps and 12 goals after a bright start to life in Norfolk.

City defender Timm Klose is hoping to be involved in Switzerland’s game against Iceland in Group A2 (5pm), in St Gallen. The 30-year-old has been called up for the first time in over year and is looking to win his 17th cap, with a friendly against England in Leicester to follow on Tuesday.

Elsewhere there is youth action for two of City’s young midfielders, with Isak Thorvaldsson and Atli Barkarson in the Iceland U19 squad for a double-header against Albania today and on Tuesday.

U23s striker Adam Idah is also with the Republic of Ireland U19s for a game against Wales on Sunday (3pm), having scored four goals in four matches for the Canaries’ development squad so far this season.

Emerging first-team right-back Max Aarons is away with the England U19s for the first time but was unused during Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Netherlands at St George’s Park. That match came just three days after playing 90 minutes for City during the 1-1 draw at Ipswich though, so a debut seems more likely on Monday when the U19s are in Belgium for another friendly (6pm) as they continue preparations for European qualifiers in November.