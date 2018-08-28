‘Massive blow, so much more than just a defender’ – City fans react to Hanley’s injury blow
PUBLISHED: 15:06 14 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:34 14 September 2018
Paul Chesterton
Norwich City fans have been venting their frustrations after learning that captain Grant Hanley will be out injured for at least six weeks.
Head coach Daniel Farke revealed the Scotland international centre-back has suffered a quadriceps (thigh) injury which has been diagnosed ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash with Middlesbrough.
The quad issue was picked up after scans during the international break, requiring special injection therapy, which could keep the strapping defender out of action until early November.
Hanley has played every minute of City’s Championship campaign so far this season but has been managing the problem and could now miss around 10 matches because of the injury.
The 26-year-old was signed from Newcastle in a deal worth around £3.5million just over a year ago and went on to finish second in the player-of-the-season voting.
