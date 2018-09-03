Search

Opinion

Bright sparks from City new boy Buendia before derby day intensity takes its toll

03 September, 2018 - 07:00
Emi Buendia started his first league game for City during the draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Emi Buendia started his first league game for City during the draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Summer signing Emi Buendia was the focus of our latest Norwich City player watch, with David Freezer keeping an eye on the attacker during the 1-1 derby day draw with Ipswich Town at Portman Road

Buendia shows his disgust at Jordan Graham's dive to win a penalty for Ipswich, which earned the Town player a booking Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBuendia shows his disgust at Jordan Graham's dive to win a penalty for Ipswich, which earned the Town player a booking Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Emi Buendia was handed his first league start for the Canaries on derby day, starting on the right side of an attacking midfield formation.

Here’s how his big chance against the Tractor Boys unfolded.

1 – Wayward header from Jamal Lewis cleared by Grant Hanley as far as Cole Skuse on the edge of the box and Buendia bundles the midfielder over to concede an early free-kick. Jordan Graham bends an awful effort well over though.

3 – The 21-year-old exchanges a nice one-two to set Max Aarons clear on the right. Crosses after a throw but it’s cleared easily.

8 – One-two with Alex Tettey nearly goes wrong but the more experienced man gets the ball back to Tim Krul safely. A loose pass.

12 – Helps Teemu Pukki dispossess Graham and Pukki is tripped by Skuse as he runs towards the box.

14 – Nice looped pass to Pukki in the left channel, Onel Hernandez crosses but Tettey can’t make clean contact under pressure.

20 – Important header in midfield to stop Ipswich breaking.

21 – Spence’s cross from the right comes through to Jon Nolan on the edge of the box but the Argentine is there to make the block for City. A lazy clearance from Pukki though and Buendia fouls Graham on the left, with Klose having to flick the Wolves loanee’s free-kick over.

32 – Takes the ball from Pukki on the edge of the Ipswich box, tees up Tettey, who lashes a low shot beyond the far post.

35 – Sliding tackle wins the loose ball back under pressure but is robbed by Skuse on halfway. Soon after nearly plays Hernandez clean through but his through-ball is intercepted.

44 – Fires over a corner from the left but Ipswich scramble the ball away.

45+12 – Nice control of a hurried Tettey pass to set Pukki free but the Finn’s touch is poor.

53 – Swings in a corner from the left but Hanley can’t quite make contact with his head.

56 – Tettey over-hits a simple clearance and Buendia looks frustrated as the ball rolls out of play.

61 – Loses challenge with Graham on the right, Town counter and Edwards fires just wide.

63 – Replaced by Louis Thompson.

Verdict: Two assists during the midweek cup win at Cardiff earned Buendia his big chance but was swallowed up amid the derby day intensity. Enough sparks to suggest better is to come if he can learn from this experience.

Rating: 6 out of 10

