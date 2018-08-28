Search

Live

Deadline Day Live: Final chance for Norwich City to fine tune their squad

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:04 31 August 2018

Will sporting director Stuart Webber,left, and head coach Daniel Farke be busy on deadline day? Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Will sporting director Stuart Webber,left, and head coach Daniel Farke be busy on deadline day? Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

It’s deadline day – part two – for EFL clubs and we’ll keep you up to date with all the Norwich City news, views and rumours as the summer transfer window moves to a close.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

While the deadline for permanent transfers passed on August 9, the deadline for loan signings is not reached until 5pm today.

Premier League clubs have not been able to buy players since that first deadline – in new rules to end the window before the top-flight season begins, in England – but can still sell and sanction loan exits.

EFL clubs have technically still been able to conduct sales, simply by agreeing an initial loan deal which will be made permanent in January, as Norwich did when agreeing the sale of goalkeeper Remi Matthews to Bolton.

With further additions to Daniel Farke’s squad looking unlikely, much attention will be on the potential loan exits of out-of-favour senior duo Nelson Oliveira and Russell Martin, who are both believed to be high earners.

If any arrivals are to come in on loan City have a reasonable amount of flexibility, with EFL clubs allowed to name a maximum of five loan players in their match-day 18 and the Canaries currently only having Jordan Rhodes and Felix Passlack as loan players.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s deadline is midnight, Germany’s is at 5pm UK time, Italy’s shut on August 25 and the rest of Europe’s major leagues follow suit by midnight – with Portugal unusual in that their window is open until September 21.

• You can follow all of today’s deadline day news with our reporters above, as well as City’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s big derby clash with Ipswich

