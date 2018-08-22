Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

‘About time we were clinical and got the job done’ – Victory over Preston leaves City fans feeling relieved

PUBLISHED: 22:15 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:58 22 August 2018

The Canaries players congratulate Alex Tettey after his thumping strike sealed a 2-0 win over Preston at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Canaries players congratulate Alex Tettey after his thumping strike sealed a 2-0 win over Preston at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Carrow Road, we have lift off!















Norwich City got their season up and running with a first Championship victory, Teemu Pukki riding to the rescue with a lovely finish in the 80th minute and Alex Tettey smashing home another seven minutes later to earn a 2-0 win over Alex Neil’s Preston.

A drab first half had finished 0-0, with City keeper Tim Krul making a fine save to deny Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha midway through the half and Mo Leitner firing over tamely for the hosts just before the break.

Krul was again needed soon after half-time, denying an Antonee Robinson header and the same player smashed against the bar in the 72nd minute after loose play from Tettey.

But it was Pukki with a fine finish, firing home a low left-footed shot from 10 yards after a fine dart forward from Jamal Lewis, to spark Carrow Road into life, before Tettey put the icing on the cake.

City are back in action at Carrow Road on Saturday when they host in-form Leeds.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below












Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Updated: Norwich City legend Grant Holt quits

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke insists Klose was not saying goodbye to the Carrow Road faithful

Timm Klose looked to be emotional at the end of City's win over Preston, as doubts over his Canaries future persist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Farke sweating on fitness of captain for Leeds United clash

Grant Hanley is an injury doubt for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘I think they are all ready to step in’ – but Tettey knows who has final say on Norwich City load come Leeds

Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Tettey may have had a shocker but those booing City’s stalwart should be ashamed

Alex Tettey in action for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy