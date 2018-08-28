‘It was really good team work’ – Magic Mo has no doubts over deserved derby draw

Onel Hernandez catches goalscorer Moritz Leitner to celebrate Norwich City's equaliser against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Moritz Leitner was happy Norwich City beat adversity to make it 11 East Anglian derbies unbeaten against Ipswich Town.

From the loss of Timm Klose to concussion at half-time, to as youthful a Canaries back four as any seen for years, to Louis Thompson’s limping last stint after Daniel Farke ran out of substitutions – all too often it seemed City’s charmed derby life was about to end.

But Leitner’s crisp second-half strike ensured Norwich survived, ahead of turning their attentions to the rest of the Championship following the first international break of the season.

“If you are honest, I think we were the better side in the first half but in the first part of the second, Ipswich were on the front foot,” admitted Leitner.

“OK, they had a bit of luck with how they scored but they were on the front foot and then we had a difficult situation in an away game, a derby and 1-0 down.

“But how we reacted, how we stayed together, how we worked, how we tried to defend every set piece, every header, every long ball… It was really good team-work and I think we deserved the draw.

“We wanted to win here and we’re a little bit disappointed just to get the one point – but we deserved to take something.

“It wasn’t the game to play football. It’s always a little bit difficult in a derby. They tried to kick every ball away and there were a lot of one against one or two situations, where you have to fight or get a foul and a set piece.

“But we did our job and to be honest, we did our job really well.

Timm Klose thanks the Norwich City fans for their support at ipswich Town, reappearing after the full-time whistle following his withdrawal for concussion at the interval. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Timm Klose thanks the Norwich City fans for their support at ipswich Town, reappearing after the full-time whistle following his withdrawal for concussion at the interval. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“We had a lot of difficult situations. Timm had to go off. Louis came in and then injured his hamstring twice in giving everything. I have good compliments for him but to be honest, he couldn’t really move and we played the last 15 minutes with 10 lads.

“So it was really difficult but if you look at Max Aarons, he had his first Championship experience – in an away game, at a derby. So for a young lad that’s really difficult.

“We did a great job against the ball and for each other. Of course we can play better football. We have to be honest. Now we have to go on and work for the next points.”

