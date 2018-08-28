Midfielder admits Boro allowed Canaries to find their rhythm too easily
PUBLISHED: 12:04 16 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:04 16 September 2018
Paul Chesterton
Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton admits the visitors allowed Norwich City too much time on the ball during their defeat at Carrow Road.
Clayton had to come off in the 70th minute of Boro’s 1-0 defeat after a tackle from Alex Tettey left him with a cut shin which required stitches.
“It’s not the standards we’ve set so far this season, especially on the ball,” the 29-year-old told his club’s website, after seeing their unbeaten record come to an end, as well as five matches without conceding a goal.
“It wasn’t a bad start but we dropped a bit too deep and gave them too much of the ball. Once we did that they got into a bit of a rhythm.
“Then our first pass when we won it back wasn’t good enough. They didn’t create loads of chances and I don’t think we deserved to lose today, but we need to do more and we know that.
“There’s a game on Wednesday (at home to Bolton), and we can put that right there.”