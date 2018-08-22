Search

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City chalk up first league win

PUBLISHED: 23:53 22 August 2018

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's side completes a 2-0 win over Preston - but that is only half the story.



Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries pick up their first EFL Championship victory of the new season against Preston and their former boss Alex Neil at Carrow Road.

The Canaries were impotent for long spells – until Teemu Pukki broke the deadlock with 10 minutes to go after great work from Christoph Zimmermann and Jamal Lewis.

And Alex Tettey completed the victory three minutes before the end with a wonderful half-volley, somewhat out of keeping with his own performance and that of his team-mates until the latter stages.

The result acted as the perfect response to back-to-back Championship defeats.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 2-0 Preston North End at Carrow Road

City continue this week’s Carrow Road double-header on Saturday when Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United revolution is in town (3pm).

It’s then an awkward second-round midweek Carabao Cup tie in Wales against Neil Warnock’s Premier League new boys Cardiff City – Josh Murphy included – before the first East Anglian derby of the season at Portman Road the following Sunday (12pm) with an ensuing international break just after.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

