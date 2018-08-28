Search

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City dig in south of the border

PUBLISHED: 16:05 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 02 September 2018

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Portman Road, as the Canaries survive another East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town unbeaten.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Portman Road, as the Canaries survive another East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town unbeaten.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries survive another East Anglian derby against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Moritz Leitner’s fine strike cancelled out Gwion Edwards’ deflected opener, to protect the Canaries’ record of a decade unbeaten against their nearest and dearest.

But in a game short of quality, there was no hiding the work both clubs will have to do to improve their fortunes this season.

At least they now have the first international break of the campaign to think about what they’ve done.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City pick up a Championship derby point at Ipswich Town

City now get to enjoy a fortnight free of action, with the first international break of the season.

From there, City return with a visit from Tony Pulis’ high-flying Middlesbrough on Saturday, September 15 (3pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

