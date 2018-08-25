Search

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are swatted away by Leeds

PUBLISHED: 18:47 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:48 25 August 2018

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's side are hit hard by Championship leaders Leeds United.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries are put to the sword by early EFL Championship leaders Leeds United at Carrow Road.

The Canaries were dispatched thanks in large part to two Leeds goals in the space of five first-half minutes, before Pablo Hernandez added a third in the second half to send United back to the top of the division.

For City’s part, Tim Krul’s involvement in those first two goals will have fans worried – along with a third defeat from just five league games.

MORE: How in unfolded – Norwich City 0-3 Leeds United at Carrow Road

City follow this weekend with an awkward second-round Carabao Cup tie in Wales on Tuesday night (7.45pm) against Neil Warnock’s Premier League new boys Cardiff City – Josh Murphy included.

It’s then on to Sunday and the first East Anglian derby of the season, when City face Ipswich Town at Portman Road (12pm) for Paul Hurst’s first experience of the fixture since being named Town boss in the summer.

That is the final action before the first international break of the season.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship defeat against Leeds United

Onel Hernandez tries to lead the charge against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Daniel Farke insists Norwich City must take their punishment after 3-0 Leeds United loss

Mateusz Klich fired Leeds in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are swatted away by Leeds

Video: REPORT: Norwich City 0-3 Leeds – Canaries brushed aside by early leaders

Pontus Jansson and Onel Hernandez do battle as Leeds United beat Norwich City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City 0-3 Leeds United – Reaction and analysis from Carrow Road

Teemu Pukki will look to continue his fine early season form as Norwich City host early Championship leaders Leeds United at Carrow Road.

