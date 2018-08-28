Video

‘I’ve always felt that here’ – Rising star revelling in his senior shot at Norwich City

Max Aarons' face says it all, as he celebrates his first senior goal - and helps Norwich City progress in the Carabao Cup at Cardiff in the process. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Max Aarons is loving life as Norwich City’s latest academy hot shot.

The 18-year-old felt just like Jamal Lewis as he wheeled away to celebrate his first senior goal – and City’s third in an eye-catching Carabao Cup win at Premier League new boys Cardiff.

Left-back Lewis made a similar breakthrough into Daniel Farke’s first-team squad last term, highlighted by a dramatic injury-time FA Cup equaliser at Chelsea.

And Aarons is happy to be the latest example of the development work at Colney bearing senior fruit – albeit out of position.

“It’s been good and it’s allowed me to work on things like my left foot, which I’ve not really worked on before,” said Aarons, a right-back by trade – whose two senior outings so far have both come on the opposite flank.

“I’ve played there under Matt Gill for the under-23s – left-back for about half a season – so that prepared me quite well for this challenge. And definitely if you can play more than one position as your standard position, it helps you a lot.

“But wherever I’m playing I’m happy, so long as I’m playing.”

Aarons added: “It shows the pathway is there and as long as you work hard, then you can get into positions like this.

“I’ve always felt that at the club. When Daniel came in we saw the pathway and the coaches in the academy used to speak to us about it, about there being a route to break into the first team – so I took that chance and I have tried to grab it with both hands.”

Aarons should now get more League Cup action following City’s excellent progress in Wales – and certainly won’t have done his Championship claims any harm with his Tuesday night’s work either.

But Aarons appreciates how tough the call is over staying in the Canaries group with the possibility of limited game time, against going down a level or two with a loan move away to gain more experience.

The summer transfer window officially closes on Friday.

“It is definitely a tricky balance, especially as I’m so young,” admitted Aarons.

“We’re just looking to see what lies over the next few weeks and we’ll see. But I’m really enjoying it at the moment, playing in the cup games.

“And in pre-season when I first started training with the first team, it was something really different. A lot more physical and you have to be on it every day.

“So I am getting a lot out of that too and not just in the games, which are the main part, but in training as well.”

