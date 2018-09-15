MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Middlesbrough – Canaries aiming to cause an upset
Paul Chesterton
Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Norwich City’s home Championship clash with joint leaders Middlesbrough in our Matchday Live blog.
Our correspondents are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.
They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after the Carrow Road clash with Tony Pulis’s unbeaten team.
• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above
City drew 1-1 at Ipswich ahead of the international break, leaving Daniel Farke’s side with five points from six games so far this season.
Boro arrive behind Leeds at the top of the table on goal difference with four wins and two draws to their name. The game also brings former Canaries players Jonny Howson and Dani Ayala back to Carrow Road, while Norwich striker Jordan Rhodes faces one of his former clubs.
