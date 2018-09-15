MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Middlesbrough – Canaries aiming to cause an upset

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has had two weeks to prepare for the Boro challenge Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Norwich City’s home Championship clash with joint leaders Middlesbrough in our Matchday Live blog.

City drew 1-1 at Ipswich ahead of the international break, leaving Daniel Farke’s side with five points from six games so far this season.

Boro arrive behind Leeds at the top of the table on goal difference with four wins and two draws to their name. The game also brings former Canaries players Jonny Howson and Dani Ayala back to Carrow Road, while Norwich striker Jordan Rhodes faces one of his former clubs.

