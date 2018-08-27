Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Cardiff v Norwich City – Canaries look for Carabao Cup reaction

27 August, 2018 - 12:02
Josh Murphy plays against his first club for the first time, in the competition he loves - as Norwich City travel to face Cardiff in the League Cup second round.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 Carabao Cup second round tie with Premier League new boys Cardiff City, in our Matchday Live blog from Cardiff City Stadium.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our City correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Tuesday night’s trip to Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds (7.45pm).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

The Canaries suffered a heavy defeat at home to early Championship leaders Leeds United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cardiff earned a goalless Premier League draw at Huddersfield on their return to the top flight this season.

They are yet to score a goal this season – although they will have former City forward Josh Murphy to call on following his £10m summer switch, and Norwich fans won’t need telling how much he enjoys the League Cup.

City follow their trip to Wales with the first East Anglian derby of the season on Sunday, when Daniel Farke’s squad face Ipswich Town at Portman Road (12pm) for Paul Hurst’s first experience of the fixture since being named Town boss in the summer.

Winless Town currently sit bottom of the Championship table, and have not beaten Norwich since April 2009 – 10 derbies ago.

That is the final action before the first international break of the season, after which City return with a visit from Tony Pulis’ high-flying Middlesbrough on Saturday, September 15 (3pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

