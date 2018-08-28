Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Playing for Ipswich would have soured wonderful memories’ - former Norwich man Jerome not keen on Town move

PUBLISHED: 12:12 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 29 August 2018

Korey Smith of Bristol City and Cameron Jerome of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 07/03/2017

Korey Smith of Bristol City and Cameron Jerome of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 07/03/2017

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Ipswich Town did enquire about the availability of Derby striker Cameron Jerome but the striker has opted against exploring a potential move due to his connections with rivals Norwich.

The Blues are after a loan striker prior to Friday’s deadline and were one of a number of clubs linked with Jerome, who played for the Canaries for three-and-a-half years before joining Derby in January.

MORE: Paddy’s pointers after win at Cardiff City

It is understood Jerome is set to move overseas before the deadline, while QPR, Hull, Blackburn and Reading have also been linked, with the striker’s affinity with Norwich a reason why an offer from Ipswich was not entertained.

Jerome’s agent, Eric Walters, said: “Cameron has decided on going elsewhere because of his association with the Norwich faithful, whose company on a Saturday afternoon he thoroughly enjoyed.

“Playing for Ipswich was something that would have soured those wonderful memories but I thank Ipswich Town and Mr Evans for his interest.”

Jerome scored 42 goals in 138 games for the Canaries, including one in the play-off semi-final second leg against the Blues at Carrow Road in May 2015.

MORE: When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

He subsequently scored in the Wembley final which followed, helping take the Canaries to the Premier League, while he also found the net in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2016.

He has not featured for the Rams this season.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s Carabao Cup video verdict as Norwich City knock out Cardiff

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Wales as Norwich City dump Premier League Cardiff City out of the Carabao Cup.

Video: Cardiff City 1 Norwich City 3: Impressive Canaries power to League Cup triumph

Dennis Srbeny hammered Norwich City in front at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Daniel Farke loving Ipswich Town selection headache after emphatic 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed after his second goal at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed after his second goal at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy