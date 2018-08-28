Starting XIs: Aarons and Buendia start as City name attacking line-up for derby clash with Ipswich

Jordan Rhodes has shaken off a training knock to start against former club Ipswich Town for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke has made a bold selection ahead of today’s East Anglian derby, throwing youngsters Max Aarons and Emi Buendia into the heat of a Portman Road battle as part of three changes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries suffered a chastening 3-0 home defeat to early leaders Leeds last weekend but made 10 changes for the trip to Premier League side Cardiff on Tuesday, winning the Carabao Cup second round tie 3-1.

Aarons, 18, scored the third goal in midweek and has earned his first league appearance, with summer signing Emi Buendia also making his first Championship start.

Alex Tettey starts in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Ivo Pinto, Tom Trybull and Louis Thompson the players to drop out of the starting team from the Leeds defeat.

City arrive in Suffolk unbeaten in 10 games against their bitter rivals, stretching back to November 2010, having won 1-0 at Portman Road last season thanks to a James Maddison strike.

Ipswich have made six changes, including dropping Poland international goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski and bringing in new signings Matthew Pennington and Jonathan Walters.

The hosts go into the game bottom of the table having taken just two points from their opening five league games under new boss Paul Hurst.

They are also without summer signing Toto Nsiala, with the centre-back starting a three-game ban following a red card during Town’s 2-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, but midfielder Cole Skuse has managed to shake off a quad issue.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Klose, Lewis; Tettey; Buendia, Pukki, Leitner, Hernandez; Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Zimmermann, Stiepermann, Trybull, Srbeny, Thompson

Ipswich: Gerken; Spence, Pennington, Chambers (C), Knudsen; Nolan, Skuse; Edwards, Graham, Walters; Jackson. Subs: Bialkowski (GK), Chalobah, Harrison, Ward, Downes, Edun, Kenlock

• You can follow all the action and analysis from Portman Road in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live