‘I thought that was a classy touch’ – Ipswich midfielder thanks Canaries for support

Cole Skuse of Ipswich Town leaves the match on a stretcher during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse has thanked Norwich City for a letter of support following his injury picked up during the East Anglian derby earlier this month.

Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse (front) collides with Norwich City's Timm Klose during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse (front) collides with Norwich City's Timm Klose during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Skuse was knocked out after an aerial collision with Canaries defender Timm Klose, which also forced the defender to eventually go off but left the Blues players needing lengthy treatment before being taken off on a stretcher during the 1-1 draw.

The Town stalwart is now back in training and told his club’s website: “I was out for the count for 90 seconds, two minutes but in terms of memory loss, there has not been a problem. I can remember it all.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the help on the day. At the time, I said a few foul words to the ambulance team out of probably being a bit giddy; there was frustration there as well because they were strapping me in from top to bottom – which I didn’t think was necessary.

“They explained to me that it was as a precaution and they had to do it. Everything was done in the right manner. All the checks were done and that is why I was allowed to return to training pretty quickly.

“As I was going off I could clearly hear the chants from the fans and the ovation I got from all areas, not just our fans, meant a lot to me.

“I also received a letter in the post from Norwich City Football Club saying ‘all rivalries aside, we want to wish you a speedy recovery’. I thought that was a classy touch.”