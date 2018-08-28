Gallery

30 of the best images from City’s 1-1 derby day draw at Ipswich

Moritz Leitner celebrates his Portman Road equaliser for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

The unbeaten run goes on – and now you can re-live Norwich City’s 1-1 derby draw at Ipswich through some of our favourite images of the Portman Road battle.

The Canaries hit back to grab a Championship point against their bitter rivals, after seeing Gwion Edwards’ deflected effort fly past the wrong-footed Tim Krul in the 57th minute.

Moritz Leitner levelled the score with a fine left-footed strike from the edge of the Town penalty area in the 71st minute, finding the bottom-right corner after good play from Onel Hernandez on the left wing.

With the local bragging rights shared for the second successive game, Norwich stretched their unbeaten derby run – already the longest in the history of the fixture – to 11 matches.

Town have not tasted victory over City since April 2009 and saw arguably their best chance of reclaiming the local bragging rights since that game slip away.

For the Canaries the point steadied the ship after a 3-0 home defeat to Leeds the previous weekend but the performance still left plenty to be desired.

City full-back Jamal Lewis holds off the attention of Ipswich's Trevoh Chalobah City full-back Jamal Lewis holds off the attention of Ipswich's Trevoh Chalobah

Dennis Srbeny came on as a late substitute at Portman Road Dennis Srbeny came on as a late substitute at Portman Road

Onel Hernandez pleads with the referee for a decision to go his way Onel Hernandez pleads with the referee for a decision to go his way

Teemu Pukki gets away from Town midfielder Jon Nolan Teemu Pukki gets away from Town midfielder Jon Nolan

Former Town striker Jordan Rhodes applauds the travelling Canaries supporters as he makes way for Dennis Srbeny Former Town striker Jordan Rhodes applauds the travelling Canaries supporters as he makes way for Dennis Srbeny

Town goalkeeper Dean Gerken can't get near Moritz Leitner's equaliser Town goalkeeper Dean Gerken can't get near Moritz Leitner's equaliser

City skipper Grant Hanley holds his face after clashing with Ipswich's Kayden Jackson City skipper Grant Hanley holds his face after clashing with Ipswich's Kayden Jackson

Alex Tettey goes in hard on Trevoh Chalobah Alex Tettey goes in hard on Trevoh Chalobah

Louis Thompson gets ahead of Town defender Jonas Knudsen Louis Thompson gets ahead of Town defender Jonas Knudsen

Norwich City fans enjoy their latest chance to celebrate at Portman Road, following Moritz Leitner's equaliser against Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Norwich City fans enjoy their latest chance to celebrate at Portman Road, following Moritz Leitner's equaliser against Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City fans make themselves heard at Portman Road. City fans make themselves heard at Portman Road.

Travelling Norwich City fans arrive at Portman Road Travelling Norwich City fans arrive at Portman Road