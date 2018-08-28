30 of the best images from City’s 1-1 derby day draw at Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 18:21 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:21 02 September 2018
Paul Chesterton
The unbeaten run goes on – and now you can re-live Norwich City’s 1-1 derby draw at Ipswich through some of our favourite images of the Portman Road battle.
The Canaries hit back to grab a Championship point against their bitter rivals, after seeing Gwion Edwards’ deflected effort fly past the wrong-footed Tim Krul in the 57th minute.
Moritz Leitner levelled the score with a fine left-footed strike from the edge of the Town penalty area in the 71st minute, finding the bottom-right corner after good play from Onel Hernandez on the left wing.
With the local bragging rights shared for the second successive game, Norwich stretched their unbeaten derby run – already the longest in the history of the fixture – to 11 matches.
Town have not tasted victory over City since April 2009 and saw arguably their best chance of reclaiming the local bragging rights since that game slip away.
For the Canaries the point steadied the ship after a 3-0 home defeat to Leeds the previous weekend but the performance still left plenty to be desired.
