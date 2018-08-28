Search

Gallery

30 of the best images from City’s 1-1 derby day draw at Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:21 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:21 02 September 2018

Moritz Leitner celebrates his Portman Road equaliser for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner celebrates his Portman Road equaliser for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The unbeaten run goes on – and now you can re-live Norwich City’s 1-1 derby draw at Ipswich through some of our favourite images of the Portman Road battle.

The Canaries hit back to grab a Championship point against their bitter rivals, after seeing Gwion Edwards’ deflected effort fly past the wrong-footed Tim Krul in the 57th minute.

Moritz Leitner levelled the score with a fine left-footed strike from the edge of the Town penalty area in the 71st minute, finding the bottom-right corner after good play from Onel Hernandez on the left wing.

With the local bragging rights shared for the second successive game, Norwich stretched their unbeaten derby run – already the longest in the history of the fixture – to 11 matches.

Town have not tasted victory over City since April 2009 and saw arguably their best chance of reclaiming the local bragging rights since that game slip away.

For the Canaries the point steadied the ship after a 3-0 home defeat to Leeds the previous weekend but the performance still left plenty to be desired.

• Scroll through more images from the game below

City full-back Jamal Lewis holds off the attention of Ipswich's Trevoh ChalobahCity full-back Jamal Lewis holds off the attention of Ipswich's Trevoh Chalobah

Dennis Srbeny came on as a late substitute at Portman RoadDennis Srbeny came on as a late substitute at Portman Road

Onel Hernandez pleads with the referee for a decision to go his wayOnel Hernandez pleads with the referee for a decision to go his way

Teemu Pukki gets away from Town midfielder Jon NolanTeemu Pukki gets away from Town midfielder Jon Nolan

Former Town striker Jordan Rhodes applauds the travelling Canaries supporters as he makes way for Dennis SrbenyFormer Town striker Jordan Rhodes applauds the travelling Canaries supporters as he makes way for Dennis Srbeny

Town goalkeeper Dean Gerken can't get near Moritz Leitner's equaliserTown goalkeeper Dean Gerken can't get near Moritz Leitner's equaliser

City skipper Grant Hanley holds his face after clashing with Ipswich's Kayden JacksonCity skipper Grant Hanley holds his face after clashing with Ipswich's Kayden Jackson

Alex Tettey goes in hard on Trevoh ChalobahAlex Tettey goes in hard on Trevoh Chalobah

Louis Thompson gets ahead of Town defender Jonas KnudsenLouis Thompson gets ahead of Town defender Jonas Knudsen

Norwich City fans enjoy their latest chance to celebrate at Portman Road, following Moritz Leitner's equaliser against Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich City fans enjoy their latest chance to celebrate at Portman Road, following Moritz Leitner's equaliser against Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City fans make themselves heard at Portman Road.City fans make themselves heard at Portman Road.

Travelling Norwich City fans arrive at Portman RoadTravelling Norwich City fans arrive at Portman Road

Ipswich Town and Norwich City fans mix before their Championship clashIpswich Town and Norwich City fans mix before their Championship clash

