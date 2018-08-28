Search

Jake Humphrey hails landmark day for Community Sports Foundation’s new hub, The Nest

PUBLISHED: 07:38 14 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:14 14 September 2018

Jake Humphrey and Jackie Thornton at the launch of the Community Sports Foundation's new purpose-built venue, The Nest. Picture: Antony Kelly

Jake Humphrey and Jackie Thornton at the launch of the Community Sports Foundation's new purpose-built venue, The Nest. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich City fan and television presenter Jake Humphrey helped officially launch the Community Sports Foundation’s new state-of-the-art hub, The Nest.

Mr Humphrey, who is one of the trustees of the football club’s official charity partner, was joined by first team player Louis Thompson, the Canaries’ sporting director Stuart Webber and a host of dignitaries on Thursday to mark phase one of a project that could eventually cost £9.4m in total.

The Nest, based on the site of the old Anglian Windows headquarters near Norwich airport, will provide sporting opportunities for young and old, along with the chance to offer residential and respite care.

Opening of phase one of The Nest. NCFC player Louis Thompson, Jake Humphrey and Jackie Thornton and some young supporters celebrate the opening. Picture: ANTONY KELLYOpening of phase one of The Nest. NCFC player Louis Thompson, Jake Humphrey and Jackie Thornton and some young supporters celebrate the opening. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“I am a very proud trustee,” said Mr Humphrey, speaking at the launch. “We are a charity that like to do big things, whether it is Run Norwich or setting up something like The Nest. We do it because we believe through sport we can help to change people’s lives.

“The Nest allows us to reach tens of thousands every year and allows us to offer a range of programmes.

Opening of phase one of The Nest. Picture: ANTONY KELLYOpening of phase one of The Nest. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“It is not just about getting physically active but showing emotional support.

“Whether it is for someone who has recently been diagnosed with cancer and wants to come to one of our Kick Cancer sessions, or someone with a disability who wants to take part in our Power League side. We want to reach everybody’s lives, from the age of two to 92.”

Head of development for the CSF, Jackie Thornton, hailed it as a landmark day but reiterated there is plenty of work ahead to raise funds to develop the site.

“It is a huge day that marks a real progression for the charity,” she said.

Opening of phase one of The Nest. Jake Humphrey speaking to the media at the event. Picture: ANTONY KELLYOpening of phase one of The Nest. Jake Humphrey speaking to the media at the event. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“This is just the start for what we want to achieve in the long run. The foundation is now 26 years old and in order for us to help more people we needed more facilities and more staff. We managed to purchase the site and for the past year we have developed phase one.

“Now we have a fantastic engaged space, we have bunk boxes with 70 beds for hosting residential or respite care, and seven grass pitches.

“This facility will help us because self-sustainable in the long run.

“The cost of purchasing and developing the site was £1.5m. That was a challenge but phase two is even bigger.

Opening of phase one of The Nest. Picture: ANTONY KELLYOpening of phase one of The Nest. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“We have to raise £9.4m and we are working with lots of key partners for larger grants that will hopefully make this a reality.”

Opening of phase one of The Nest. Jake Humphrey and Jackie Thornton speaking at the event. Picture: ANTONY KELLYOpening of phase one of The Nest. Jake Humphrey and Jackie Thornton speaking at the event. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

