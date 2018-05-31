‘Quite simply a Norwich legend’ - Fans react to Grant Holt’s retirement
PUBLISHED: 11:32 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:32 24 August 2018
Norwich City fans have been sharing their favourite memories of Grant Holt following the announcement that he is retiring from the professional game.
The Canaries’ triple player-of-the-year revealed the decision on his Twitter account on Friday morning, as he prepares to embark on the next phase of his career as a coach with Norwich City’s academy set-up and director of football at Langley School.
And since the announcement City fans have been praising the 37-year-old on social media.
TV presenter Jake Humphrey tweeted: “Amazing career. Well done son xx.”
@SamJermy said: “Happy retirement to Grant Holt, quite simply a Norwich legend who gave us endless moments of joy as we stormed up the leagues and stayed there under Lambert’s watch.”
@LeeJermyn said: “What a player! You led what were the best times of supporting Norwich in my life.”
And @ILoveSports356 tweeted: “A legend retires. Good luck to Grant Holt.”
Holt scored 78 goals for the Canaries in a special four-year spell at Carrow Road that saw him lead Paul Lambert’s squad to a double promotion from the Football League and Premier League survival.
He tweeted: ‘Due to committing to both roles I’ve decided the time has come to hang up my boots as a professional footballer.
‘I would like to thank every fan and all my teams over my career for the amazing support and memories you gave me.’
