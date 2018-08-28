Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Quiz

Can you name the England Under-21 team that last played at Carrow Road?

PUBLISHED: 11:43 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:43 06 September 2018

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

England Under-21s return to Carrow Road on Thursday night for a match against the Netherlands – the last time they were here was in October 2012. But can you name the team which faced Serbia?

A 66th minute penalty proved the difference in an European Championships play-off first-leg victory.

A restrained first half saw England with the lion’s share of possession in front of a 17,266 early evening Carrow Road crowd.

Stuart Pearce’s side qualified for Euro 2013 with a 1-0 victory in the second leg in Serbia.

But can you name the England team that played at Carrow Road?

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

City defender facing ‘a few months’ out after picking up injury at Rotherham

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Video: ‘It’s brilliant to be back’ – Maddison so excited for Canaries reunion

James Maddison and the England U21s trained on the Carrow Road pitch yesterday afternoon Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Russell Martin on trial at West Brom

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could link up again at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

West Bromwich Albion move to the front of the queue for City legend

Wes Hoolahan is on trial at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Gallery: England U21s train in Norwich ahead of qualifying clash with Netherlands

England U21s training at Carrow Road - James Maddison Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy