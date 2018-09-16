‘I can still play better’ – City’s man of the moment still searching for top gear

Teemu Pukki scored his fourth Canaries goal of the season when he poked home the winner against Boro Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

He’s the main man for Norwich City right now but Teemu Pukki still feels he has another gear to find, despite a superb start to life with the Canaries.

The Finland international has six goals in 10 games for club and country after poking home the only goal to seal a confidence-boosting win over Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The forward’s strike followed scoring the only goal in two Nations League victories for his country during the international break as well, which ensured the 28-year-old’s spirits were sky high.

“It keeps your confidence, having the great week with Finland, two wins and two goals,” Pukki said.

“It was easier to play, when you’re on form the goals feel like they come easier than when you are struggling a little bit.

“We need to keep going from now, we needed this win to start something and we have a couple of away games coming (at Reading and QPR) so we have to keep working and results will come.”

The 58th-minute effort, a quickly taken shot poked goalwards which went in with the help of a slight deflection, inflicted a first defeat of the season on promotion hopefuls Boro and brought an end to five consecutive clean sheets for Tony Pulis’s well organised team.

“It’s probably one of the best (weeks) of my career, I can still play better than I did but I felt tired in the end, I didn’t have my full power in me,” Pukki continued. “But it’s been a good week for sure.

“It’s been quite tough already from the beginning of the season, there have been many games and also with the national team.

“So I need to push hard and be ready in every game.”

The Finn was signed on a free transfer after a successful four years in Denmark with Brondby, bouncing back from a mixed spell with Celtic.

“It was not such an easy time for me there, I should have done better, I could have done better,” he reflected on his time in Scotland. “But I had the four previous seasons in Denmark where I developed a lot as a player and I’m pretty much a different player.

“As you get older you know how the games will go and also the physical side, I am more fit than I was, I can run more.

“I’m not sure if I’m faster but also the confidence is important and that’s been good lately.”