‘We were the better team’ – City’s flying Finn so happy to find winner that performance deserved

Teemu Pukki scored the decisive goal for Norwich City against Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki just can’t stop scoring winners – and couldn’t hide his delight after digging out the goal Norwich City needed to break Middlesbrough’s resistance.

The 28-year-old forward came back from international duty brimming with confidence after scoring the goals in 1-0 wins over Hungary and Estonia in the Uefa Nations League.

He pulled off the trick again at Carrow Road, poking home from 10 yards in the 58th minute to score his sixth goal of the season for club and country.

“It was a tough fight but I think we deserved it, we were the better team but it was not easy,” the summer signing said.

“It’s different than I’m used to, not every game but some games are like this where it’s a bit more fighting but it went well and I’m getting used to it.”

Pukki was signed on a free transfer after a successful four-year stint in Denmark with Brondby, scoring 72 goals in 164 games, and has hit the ground running – scoring all four of his City goals at Carrow Road.

“For sure in a new club it can be a hard time for you if you don’t start well, for me it started to go well in the first moment,” the former Celtic forward continued.”

“So it’s been easier to play once you have got those first goals under your belt.”

The Finn had only arrived back in Norfolk on Wednesday night, with a recovery session on Thursday followed by full training on Friday.

Head coach Daniel Farke then opted to start with Pukki as his lone striker ahead of Jordan Rhodes, trying to avoid an aerial battle with Boro’s giant defenders, and the plan worked.

“That’s the place where I’ve played most of my career but it’s been going okay in the other position as well,” Pukki said of the support striker role he had been playing.

“So I will play where the coach puts me but maybe that’s where I feel the most comfortable.”

The home dressing room was a happy place to be after a win over one of the division’s early pace-setters as well.

“Every time you get a win it’s good in there and you could feel the guys were really happy,” he added. “But also, we deserved it, so it’s even better.”