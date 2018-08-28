Search

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

PUBLISHED: 10:11 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:13 29 August 2018

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed after his second goal at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich will go into the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening.

The draw is due to be held at 7pm on Sky Sports Football’s EFL Matters show.

Former England internationals David Seaman and Joleon Lescott will conduct the draw with presenter David Prutton overseeing proceedings.

The Canaries sealed their place in the third round thanks to an impressive 3-1 win at Premier League Cardiff City on Tuesday evening.

A Dennis Srbeny brace and Max Aarons’ first professional goal sealed a confidence boosting win for Daniel Farke‘ amen ahead of the East Anglian derby on Sunday.

The third round draw will see the Premier League’s big boys come into the competition and City could find themselves up against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea among others.

The ties are due to take place in the week commencing Monday, September 24.

Norwich have enjoyed relative success in the League Cup recently, making the fourth round of the competition in five of the last six seasons. They almost caused a famous upset against Arsenal at this stage last season before Gunners youngster Eddie Nketiah broke their hearts.

