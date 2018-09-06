Norwich City transfer rumours: Russell Martin on trial at West Brom

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could link up again at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Former Canaries’ captain Russell Martin is closing in on a move to Championship rivals West Brom.

Martin is believed to be training with Albion, after terminating his contract at Carrow Road last week.

The Baggies are still in the market for experienced reinforcements following Premier League relegation, with Martin’s former City team mate Wes Hoolahan also touted with a switch to the Hawthorns in recent days.

Football journalist Pete O’Rourke claims fellow free agent Martin has interest from a number of clubs, but Albion head the queue for the 32-year-old, who made more than 300 senior appearances for the Canaries.

Martin appeared on the latest Pinkun Show on Wednesday night to discuss his time at City and his next career move.

