Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City transfer rumours: Russell Martin on trial at West Brom

06 September, 2018 - 09:27
Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could link up again at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could link up again at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Former Canaries’ captain Russell Martin is closing in on a move to Championship rivals West Brom.

Martin is believed to be training with Albion, after terminating his contract at Carrow Road last week.

The Baggies are still in the market for experienced reinforcements following Premier League relegation, with Martin’s former City team mate Wes Hoolahan also touted with a switch to the Hawthorns in recent days.

Football journalist Pete O’Rourke claims fellow free agent Martin has interest from a number of clubs, but Albion head the queue for the 32-year-old, who made more than 300 senior appearances for the Canaries.

Martin appeared on the latest Pinkun Show on Wednesday night to discuss his time at City and his next career move.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

City defender facing ‘a few months’ out after picking up injury at Rotherham

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Video: ‘It’s brilliant to be back’ – Maddison so excited for Canaries reunion

James Maddison and the England U21s trained on the Carrow Road pitch yesterday afternoon Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Russell Martin on trial at West Brom

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could link up again at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

West Bromwich Albion move to the front of the queue for City legend

Wes Hoolahan is on trial at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Russ on THAT Millwall game and the pub issues a Nelson warning – The PinkUn Show #150

The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy