Fitness boost for Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson

Louis Thompson is targeting a return from a hamstring injury at the end of the month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Louis Thompson admitted his latest injury setback left him ‘gutted’ but the Norwich City midfielder has delivered a positive bulletin on his recovery.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thompson had to be carried off the pitch at Portman Road prior to the international break, after suffering a hamstring problem in the 1-1 Championship draw.

The 23-year-old had only just forced his way into Daniel Farke’s plans following a two year layoff with Achilles injuries, but Thompson is now targeting a return by the end of the month.

“I’m feeling much better,” he said, speaking at the launch of the Community Sports Foundation’s The Nest facility on Thursday morning. “The physio team are right behind me and will get me back in the right shape possible. We are working now towards the end of the month being back.

“With muscle injuries you don’t want to rush them but you also need to be aggressive. I was gutted because at the time I felt I was playing quite well. Now I have to be patient - listen to my body and I will be back as soon as possible.

“The mental side is tough and it not spoken enough in football. That is why I was quite open that side when I first came back from my previous injuries. I felt I was just getting back to my level but it is encouraging not to be an injury that keeps me out for months and months.

“You have to stay positive and trust the process.

“This injury is not going to hold me back. In pre-season I said I would be happy to just stay around it but I was encouraged by the level I had managed to get to and you naturally re-set your goals.”

Thompson was given a tour of the new multi-million pound facility prior to the official launch.

“It is an incredible facility,” he said. “I had heard about it before my arrival and it is great for the children and everyone else who can something out of this site. The pitches are first class and it bodes well.

“If you look at children growing up and you want to create an environment where they can come and learn that is fantastic for the community as a whole.

“I didn’t have this when I was growing up and if I did I would have spent even more time playing football. They can learn in a professional environment. Norwich City is a big club in a big area and something like this facility reinforces that link and underlines what role the football club can play.

“You go around the city and you only see young people wearing Norwich shirts.

“It is heart-warming and a facility like this gives something back.

“We are all together trying to achieve the same goal and an event like this re-affirms that in my mind.”